Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

15,450 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Tensor Edge Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tensor Edge Capital LLC disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in ASML Holding, buying 15,450 shares worth about $16.5 million. ASML now makes up roughly 4.7% of the fund’s portfolio and is its 8th largest holding.
  • Recent news flow around ASML is broadly positive, with management citing tight chip supply driven by AI demand and analysts like UBS naming ASML their top European semiconductor pick. The company is also expanding its reach through partnerships such as the Tata Electronics deal in India.
  • ASML shares have been strong, opening at $1,550.13 and sitting near their 52-week high, while Wall Street still leans bullish with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of about $1,504.38. However, some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is demanding and high-NA equipment costs could slow purchases if customers hesitate.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $16,529,000. ASML accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 6.2%

ASML stock opened at $1,550.13 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,603.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,424.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Next Tech Boom Is Nanotech (4 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Nanotech (4 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines