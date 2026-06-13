15,510 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Acquired by Titan Investment Solutions Ltd

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,510 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.90 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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