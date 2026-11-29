Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,620 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 15,582 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $334,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenir Tech Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 822.7% during the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 260,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Latest Apple News

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Trading Up 0.9%

AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.42 and a 12-month high of $360.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $343.49 and its 200 day moving average is $304.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total value of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,925,063.12. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report