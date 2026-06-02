155,895 Shares in Nextpower Inc. $NXT Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,580,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.10% of Nextpower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Nextpower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,442,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextpower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nextpower by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 23.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,009,000 after buying an additional 128,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 31.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,205,581.56. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 263,422 shares of company stock worth $32,160,390 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

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