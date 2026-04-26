156,411 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,143,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 255.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 237,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $187,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,272.50. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,567 shares of company stock valued at $287,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LMND. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 target price on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMND

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 2.04. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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