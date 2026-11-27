State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,970,436 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,664,108 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.61% of Pinterest worth $282,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $34,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $2,009,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 667,366 shares of company stock worth $13,238,048 over the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PINS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinterest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest News Roundup

These are some of the PINS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest shares reportedly continued a sharp rebound after a recent decline, providing a near-term momentum catalyst. Article: Pinterest surges, continues rebound

Pinterest shares reportedly continued a sharp rebound after a recent decline, providing a near-term momentum catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares for $843,750 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the sale may make it less informative as a signal about near-term business prospects. Article: Pinterest director sells shares

Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares for $843,750 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the sale may make it less informative as a signal about near-term business prospects. Negative Sentiment: A November executive compensation revision introduced new change-in-control terms, prompting speculation that the provisions could act as takeover defenses. That uncertainty may weigh on investor views of governance or potential acquisition prospects. Article: What the compensation overhaul means

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. operates a visual discovery platform where people find and save ideas for activities, interests and projects. Users can collect images and other content as Pins, organize them on boards, and explore recommendations through the Pinterest app and website. The platform also offers visual search and shopping features that help users discover products and ideas. Pinterest earns revenue primarily by providing advertising services to businesses seeking to reach users as they browse and plan.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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