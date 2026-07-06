15,800 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,416 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Moezidis sold 12,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $1,094,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,839.48. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,470,475. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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