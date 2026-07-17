158,009 Shares in Genuine Parts Company $GPC Purchased by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,978,000. Genuine Parts accounts for about 5.2% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.9%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.50.

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Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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