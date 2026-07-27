15,820 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ACM Research by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,796 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price target on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $84.32 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,515,170.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $5,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at $72,283,855.40. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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