158,239 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,868,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COF stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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