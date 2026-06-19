1,584 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.17 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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