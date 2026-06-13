15,850 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $260.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business's 50-day moving average is $246.21 and its 200-day moving average is $171.19. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

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