1,587,636 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,587,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,739,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after buying an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $95,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $70,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,787,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,559,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

See Also

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