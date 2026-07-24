15,888 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,888 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 986.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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