15,920 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Acquired by Redwood Family Wealth LLC

Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 4.5% of Redwood Family Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $355.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.16 and a 200 day moving average of $396.96. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $269.23 and a 12 month high of $547.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 60.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land's payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 3,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,268,792.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,217.50. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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