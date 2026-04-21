16,061 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Bought by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xylem by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 477,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,040,000 after purchasing an additional 258,768 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. William Blair started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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