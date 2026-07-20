16,108 Shares in IDEX Corporation $IEX Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts: Sign Up

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $225.23 on Monday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $231.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $218.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.11.

Get Our Latest Report on IEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here