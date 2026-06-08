16,149 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Acquired by Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 833.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market.

Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential.

Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst.

The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up.

Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up. Negative Sentiment: Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment.

Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks, along with a sharp drop in the Nasdaq, is pressuring SMCI as traders reassess the pace of AI demand and valuation levels.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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