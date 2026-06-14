16,219 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Bought by Congruence Capital LLC

Congruence Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,219 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Dorman Products accounts for 0.7% of Congruence Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Congruence Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DORM stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.99. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Further Reading

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