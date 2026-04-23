16,248 Shares in Icon Plc $ICLR Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,248 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,449 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 455,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 32,751 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 513,102 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $93,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $216.00 target price on Icon in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Icon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Icon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icon

Icon Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Icon stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27.

About Icon

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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