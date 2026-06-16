162,500 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,938,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company's stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,952. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $336.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here