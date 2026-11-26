Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,633 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $45,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 40.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,688 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company's stock.

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VeriSign Stock Up 0.7%

VeriSign stock opened at $319.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.86 and a 12-month high of $324.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.58 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. VeriSign's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $919,974.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,417,853.06. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,156 shares of company stock worth $14,754,554 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $351.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $380.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VeriSign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $352.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. operates critical internet infrastructure, best known for managing the domain-name registries for .com and .net. It provides the systems that allow domain names in these extensions to be registered and resolved through the Domain Name System, working with registrars that serve businesses and individuals. The company also provides registry services for other domain extensions and supports the security and stability of the internet's naming infrastructure. Its services are used globally through a network of registrars and other internet service providers.

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