162,903 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 162,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $628,014,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock worth $120,179,000 after buying an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 5,096,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock worth $95,849,000 after buying an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,943,106 shares of the company's stock worth $105,371,000 after buying an additional 3,988,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.75.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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