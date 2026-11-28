Greg Jennings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,308 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Greg Jennings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,338,370,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $18,306,443,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,928,664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,653,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,706,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microsoft News Roundup

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

Microsoft stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $559.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $519.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.46%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 548,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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