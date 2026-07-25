164,478 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,478 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.16% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.35 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $191,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 397,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oceaneering International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oceaneering reported Q2 revenue of $768.2 million, up 10% year over year and above estimates, while diluted EPS of $0.65 also beat expectations. Profitability improved as net income, gross profit, and operating profit all rose, and the company highlighted record EBITDA. Article Title

Oceaneering reported Q2 revenue of $768.2 million, up 10% year over year and above estimates, while diluted EPS of $0.65 also beat expectations. Profitability improved as net income, gross profit, and operating profit all rose, and the company highlighted record EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue growth and EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $125 million, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Article Title

Management projected third-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue growth and EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $125 million, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles highlighted the earnings call, record EBITDA, and “strong earnings momentum,” which may be supporting investor confidence but do not appear to add new fundamental information. Article Title

Several follow-up articles highlighted the earnings call, record EBITDA, and “strong earnings momentum,” which may be supporting investor confidence but do not appear to add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One post-earnings note argued that Oceaneering’s improved diversification may already be reflected in the stock, suggesting limited upside from here. Article Title

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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