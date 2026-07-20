16,479 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,479 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $22,724,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,861.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,544.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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