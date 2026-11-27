State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,550 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,650,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $343,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $756,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,734,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,844,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company's stock.

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The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

THG opened at $248.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.53. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group's payout ratio is presently 18.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.50.

View Our Latest Report on THG

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John Roche sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $3,596,702.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,713,753.36. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard Lee sold 9,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $2,477,946.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,836.56. The trade was a 62.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurer founded in 1852 as the Hanover Fire Insurance Company. Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, it provides insurance products and services primarily in the United States. The company offers personal insurance, including coverage for homes and automobiles, as well as commercial insurance for businesses. Its commercial offerings include coverage for small and midsize businesses and specialty risks. The Hanover distributes its products mainly through independent insurance agents and brokers, working with them to serve individuals, families, and businesses.

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