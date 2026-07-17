1,660 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $630.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.11 and a 200 day moving average of $624.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $483.02 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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