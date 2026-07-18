16,630 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in RTX by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX opened at $193.66 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.56 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here