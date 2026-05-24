16,660 Shares in American International Group, Inc. $AIG Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,660 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,413,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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American International Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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