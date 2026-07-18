16,682 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.41.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $213.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average of $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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