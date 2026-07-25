1,671,568 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,671,568 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $180,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Newmont at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 428,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Newmont Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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