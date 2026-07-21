167,347 Shares in Teradata Corporation $TDC Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,347 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 175.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradata by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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