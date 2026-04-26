16,775 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Bought by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,775 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. TD Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,886.75. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,707. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.02 and a 200-day moving average of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.05 and a 1-year high of $256.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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