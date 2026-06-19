16,787 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Acquired by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,787 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $705,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,597 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 143,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.59.

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Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4%

VLO stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.70. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $1,776,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,629.80. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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