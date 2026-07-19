16,852 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $426.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $477.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $447.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

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