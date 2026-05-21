16,863 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,863 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.6%

PSX stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 50.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 29,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,553,920. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,193.37. The trade was a 30.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,029 shares of company stock valued at $19,641,455 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $188.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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