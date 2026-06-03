1,695,651 Shares in PTC Inc. $PTC Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,695,651 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $295,399,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.42% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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