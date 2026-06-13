16,960 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,960 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Quanta Services makes up 1.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $708.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.06 and a 52 week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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