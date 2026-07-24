170,849 Shares in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock worth $409,747,000 after buying an additional 1,834,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332,615 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,999 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock worth $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,603,523 shares of the company's stock worth $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,861 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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