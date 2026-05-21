1,726 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030 , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses.

TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation EPYC “Venice” CPU on TSMC’s 2nm process , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. AMD Announces Production Ramp of Next-Generation AMD EPYC Processor “Venice” on TSMC 2nm Process Technology

AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterated a Buy rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. BofA Reiterates Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) After Tech Symposium

BofA reiterated a rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary.

Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit says it will not appeal ruling in TSMC trade secrets case

Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Taiwan may limit currency switching for TSMC dollar dividends to once a year, sources say

Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Headline pressure also came from insider selling: vice president Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though another executive bought shares around the same time.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $401.82 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.03 and a 12-month high of $421.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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