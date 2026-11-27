Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,330 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $117,744,959,000 after buying an additional 8,944,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock worth $24,013,297,000 after buying an additional 543,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock worth $17,418,076,000 after buying an additional 5,019,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Microsoft News

Investors following MSFT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Article: Microsoft Stocks Slip While Nadella Backs Cheaper In-House AI Models

CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Negative Sentiment: A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Article: Microsoft Launches Code Red After 24-Hour Outage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Microsoft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Griffin Securities cut shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $489.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.55 and a 200-day moving average of $444.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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