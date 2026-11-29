Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 174,429 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Atmos Energy worth $366,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Downshift Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 183 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $173.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $796.21 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Atmos Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atmos Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and public-sector customers. The company's distribution operations serve communities in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. Its pipeline and storage business, based primarily in Texas, transports and stores natural gas for utilities, municipalities and other customers. Atmos Energy traces its roots to 1906 and has grown through acquisitions and expansion of its natural gas operations.

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