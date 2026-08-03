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3 Low-Volatility Plays Quietly Making a Name For Themselves

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Clare Titus
August 3, 2026
Waste Management garbage truck collecting a recycling bin on a suburban street in daylight.

Key Points

  • Low-beta stocks have gained favor in 2026 as an AI-driven tech sell-off pushed investors toward stability and defensive positioning.
  • Ameren, Waste Management, and Atmos Energy each combine low volatility, betas well below 1.0, and reliable dividend growth track records.
  • All three companies posted mixed Q2 2026 earnings, with revenue misses offset by EPS beats, yet their share prices remained relatively stable.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

After a banner year in 2025 in which high-beta stocks dominated, low-beta names have quietly taken an advantageous position in 2026. Supported by a relatively calm Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), low-beta stocks have gained appeal amid the large-scale AI sell-off, which has erased many of the gains in the high-flying tech space. Investors seeking stability might instead turn to low-volatility names with a strong value proposition, the potential for dividend growth, and a more defensive approach.

With this in mind, key plays in the utilities sector may provide just the right balance of stability and potential for growth—particularly for companies linked to data center needs in some way. Even companies outside this defensive area can meet the low-volatility moment—the list below includes a stable name in the industrials sector.

Ameren's Earnings Growth Is a Strong Point, While Volatility Remains Low

Ameren Corp. NYSE: AEE is an integrated utilities company offering electric and natural gas services and delivery to customers in the Midwest. The company has invested significant capital in growing these businesses to meet new infrastructure needs in Missouri, driven by data center demand.

Ameren Today

Ameren Corporation stock logo
AEEAEE 90-day performance
Ameren
$109.76 +0.15 (+0.14%)
As of 07/31/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$96.57
$118.32
Dividend Yield
2.73%
P/E Ratio
19.32
Price Target
$122.08
Add to Watchlist

The company's relative lack of volatility was apparent when it posted mixed results for Q2 2026 on July 30.

Though earnings per share (EPS) came in 5 cents above estimates, revenue declined by almost 6% year over year (YOY), missing analyst predictions by about $183 million.

Still, shares hardly budged in after-hours trading immediately following the report, reflecting the company's beta of 0.47.

As a regulated utility, it tends to generate predictable earnings that have strong resilience in the face of competition.

At the same time, the firm's dividend is also robust and reliable, with a yield of 2.7% and a payout ratio just below 54%, as well as more than a decade of consistent increases.

Even if AEE shares aren't likely to deliver market-beating returns, the passive income reward still stands out.

Waste Management Share Dip Is a Buy Opportunity for a Solid Dividend Name

As the largest waste collection and disposal company in the United States, Waste Management Inc. NYSE: WM generates consistent, stable revenue thanks to its essential services. The company has a beta of 0.44, making it significantly less volatile than the broader market. With that in mind, however, shares have underperformed the broader market so far this year, returning about 3% year to date (YTD) against double that for the S&P 500.

Waste Management Today

Waste Management, Inc. stock logo
WMWM 90-day performance
Waste Management
$226.89 +0.34 (+0.15%)
As of 07/31/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$194.11
$248.13
Dividend Yield
1.67%
P/E Ratio
32.14
Price Target
$258.33
Add to Watchlist

Heading into August, investors may see a buying opportunity, as the company's Q2 2026 earnings report in late July prompted a modest sell-off in shares. This may be due in part to Waste Management's revenue miss: the company grew revenue by 4% YOY but still came in about $25 million below analyst predictions. EPS, on the other hand, topped predictions by 4 cents thanks to strong performance in the company's recycling and renewable energy business.

Automation-linked labor savings should help Waste Management cut costs, while higher recycling volumes may continue to provide a top-line boost. For Waste Management investors, however, a bigger draw may be the company's dividend. With a dividend yield of 1.7% and a durable two-decade history of regular increases, the firm is a stalwart for passive income investors, and its cash flow should allow this trajectory to continue for the foreseeable future.

Atmos' Earnings Trajectory and Stable Dividend Make for a Winning Defensive Play

Atmos Energy Corp. NYSE: ATO is a major natural gas distribution company that may stand out heading into August because of recent ratings activity. Analysts at Wells Fargo recently initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, while others at JPMorgan Chase just boosted the price target for ATO shares. The company has been successful not only at deploying capital to expand its pipeline operations but also at quickly realizing earnings from those projects.

Atmos Energy Today

Atmos Energy Corporation stock logo
ATOATO 90-day performance
Atmos Energy
$173.12 +0.34 (+0.20%)
As of 07/31/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$154.55
$192.51
Dividend Yield
2.31%
P/E Ratio
21.27
Price Target
$186.92
Add to Watchlist

Steady earnings growth and a fairly stable price-to-earnings ratio make Atmos a reliable bet, and the company's beta of 0.60 means it is only slightly more volatile than both of the firms listed above.

Like those companies, it also has a compelling dividend profile for investors seeking a steady source of passive income. Atmos enjoys a dividend yield of 2.3% with a payout ratio just above 49%.

The company also has both a strong annualized five-year dividend growth rate and a track record of more than 40 years of distribution increases.

If natural gas usage continues to grow thanks to demand from industrial and other sectors, Atmos could continue to appeal for these same reasons for many years to come.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ameren Right Now?

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ameren (AEE)
4.4061 of 5 stars		$109.760.1%2.73%19.32Moderate Buy$121.50
Waste Management (WM)
4.5374 of 5 stars		$226.890.2%1.67%32.14Moderate Buy$258.33
Atmos Energy (ATO)
4.3 of 5 stars		$173.120.2%2.31%21.27Hold$186.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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