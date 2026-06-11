17,501 Shares in Terex Corporation $TEX Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Terex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Terex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.30.

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Terex Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. Terex Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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