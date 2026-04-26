1,758 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Coquina Private Wealth LLC

Coquina Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Coquina Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.63 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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