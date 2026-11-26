Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,874,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 202.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,942 shares of the company's stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, CAO Kate Dixon sold 2,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $127.59 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.52%. American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Electric Power's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 62.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power (AEP) is an electric utility company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. Its businesses include regulated electric utilities, power generation and one of the largest electric transmission systems in the United States. Through operating companies such as AEP Ohio, Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power Company and AEP Texas, the company serves customers across 11 states: Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

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