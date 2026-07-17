176,152 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,152 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $12,670,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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