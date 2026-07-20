177,256 Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $34,965,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.16% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts: Sign Up

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $211.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Argus raised their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore increased their price objective on First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $213.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.41.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles highlighting First Solar’s attractive valuation and brokerage ratings that still lean to a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting the stock may still have longer-term support from analysts and fundamental investors.

Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles highlighting First Solar’s attractive valuation and brokerage ratings that still lean to a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting the stock may still have longer-term support from analysts and fundamental investors. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, which gives traders a clear near-term event to watch for guidance, margins, and commentary on tariffs, production utilization, and demand.

First Solar announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, which gives traders a clear near-term event to watch for guidance, margins, and commentary on tariffs, production utilization, and demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles noted the stock had recently been trading around fair-value estimates and reacting to broader solar demand and tariff expectations, indicating mixed sentiment ahead of earnings.

Several market articles noted the stock had recently been trading around fair-value estimates and reacting to broader solar demand and tariff expectations, indicating mixed sentiment ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against First Solar over alleged misleading disclosures tied to tariff-related production decisions and facility underutilization, creating a legal overhang that can weigh on the shares. Article title

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against First Solar over alleged misleading disclosures tied to tariff-related production decisions and facility underutilization, creating a legal overhang that can weigh on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Trading commentary also pointed to recent weakness as investors weighed the lawsuit risk, insider selling, and caution ahead of the July 30 earnings release, which can amplify profit-taking in a volatile name like FSLR.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,929,076.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,557,075.20. The trade was a 30.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $88,192.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,492.67. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,893,775. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here