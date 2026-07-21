17,731 Shares in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total transaction of $4,586,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,960,240.32. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.99, for a total value of $5,091,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,714,562.87. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,243 shares of company stock valued at $305,155,272. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $529.34 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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